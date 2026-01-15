Google is working on syncing Do Not Disturb across all your Android devices

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest version of Google Play Services includes code strings hinting at a new feature to sync Do Not Disturb across Android devices.

The feature will likely live inside cross-device services, alongside Call Casting and Internet Sharing.

The same area may also house Universal Clipboard and task handoff, strings for which were also discovered in our teardown.

Google has been steadily expanding cross-device services on Android, allowing your phones, tablets, and other devices to work better together. Right now, cross-device services on Android enable features like Call Casting and Internet Sharing. Call Casting allows you to move video calls between multiple Android devices, while Internet Sharing enables your nearby Android devices to connect to your device’s Wi-Fi and automatically share hotspot access with them.

Now, we’ve discovered a new cross-device service Google is preparing for Android. While digging through Google Play Services version 26.02.31, we found that Google is preparing to add the long-requested ability to sync Do Not Disturb across devices.

The aforementioned Google Play Services build includes new code strings that point to a system-wide toggle for syncing Do Not Disturb status across your Android devices.

Code Copy Text <string name="dnd_sync_feature_switch_summary">Sync Do Not Disturb across your devices</string>

<string name="dnd_sync_feature_switch_title">Do not disturb</string>

The feature should be available inside the cross-device services menu, rather than within the standard notification or sound settings. Once enabled, switching on Do Not Disturb on one device should automatically enable it on your other signed-in Android devices as well.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

This isn’t entirely new territory for Google. Some Wear OS watches already mirror Do Not Disturb status with a connected phone. For instance, the Pixel Watch, when paired with a Pixel phone. However, this sync currently requires manual setup, and you have to enable it from the Pixel Watch app’s settings rather than having it work automatically across devices. This new feature appears to be a more comprehensive implementation that works across phones, tablets, and potentially Chromebooks. It also brings Android closer to parity with Apple, which has offered synced Focus modes across devices for years.

Besides DND sync, our teardown also revealed code strings related to Universal Clipboard, another upcoming cross-device feature that will let you copy and paste content between your Android devices.

Code Copy Text <string name="universal_clipboard_feature_switch_summary">Copy and paste content across your devices</string>

<string name="universal_clipboard_feature_switch_title">Clipboard</string>

These strings suggest Universal Clipboard will appear under the handoff section of cross-device services. As previously reported, this feature has been in development for some time and is expected to debut with the Android 17 release.

Code Copy Text <string name="task_handoff_feature_switch_summary">Continue where you left off on your devices</string>

<string name="task_handoff_feature_switch_title">Tasks</string>

Google is also continuing work on task handoff, which would let you resume activities across devices. New strings suggest that this will also live under the same cross-device and handoff umbrella.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

