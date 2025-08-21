In the works since Android 14, Android Canary finally offers upgraded screenshots

TL;DR The latest Android Canary release lets you add URLs to captured screenshots before sharing them.

Users simply have to tick a box to include the URL, no copy/paste needed.

This feature works with apps like Google Chrome, YouTube, and Telegram.

Google has been working on adding URLs to shared screenshots for a while now. In fact, we first heard about this capability two years ago as part of Android 14. It looks like the waiting might be over as the latest Android Canary release offers this option.

We spotted the ability to add URLs to captured screenshots in the latest Android Canary release (2508). You can view the video above and the images below to get a good idea of how the feature works.

In any event, taking a screenshot in a supported app and tapping the share button will take you to the sharing sheet. You can then choose to attach a web link to the screenshot by ticking the Include link box. The link is automatically appended without requiring users to copy it first. The text at the top of the sheet also changes from Sharing image to Sharing image with link when you tick the box.

We can confirm that this functionality works for screenshots taken in Google Chrome, YouTube, and Telegram. However, it’s entirely possible that more apps support this new behavior.

This feature seems like a convenient addition, as it saves you from having to manually copy/paste text from the source app. For example, you can take a screenshot of a YouTube video and seamlessly include the video link when you share the image. This could also come in handy if you’ve taken a screenshot and need to access the relevant URL later.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

