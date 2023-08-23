Android 14 could automatically add a URL to your shared screenshot

TL;DR Google will let you automatically share a URL when you share a screenshot from said website or platform.

It’s believed that this feature will work with apps like Chrome and YouTube.

There’s no word on whether this will come to the initial Android 14 release or a QPR update.

Sharing a screenshot of a webpage is pretty seamless on Android, but you have to share the website URL separately. Now, it turns out that a future Android 14 release could combine the two for more convenient sharing.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman has revealed on his Patreon account that Google is working to automatically share the page URL when you share a screenshot of a page. A video by the code sleuth shows the URL automatically appended to the screenshot in the sharing menu — check out the screenshot at the top of the page.

“This uses the same API behind the recents URL sharing feature on Pixel and ASUS phones, which means it works with apps like Chrome and YouTube,” Rahman explains. Indeed, ASUS and Google phones allow you to grab and share a URL from a webpage while in the recents menu.

It’s unclear whether this feature will be available in the core Android 14 release or a later release like Android 14 QPR1. Nevertheless, it should make for a more convenient sharing experience when posting a screenshot of a webpage or video.

