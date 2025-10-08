Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Google listens: Backup details make a return to Android settings

Google undoes the oversimplification of Android's Backup settings page.
By

2 hours ago

android 16 qpr1 beta 1 settings app icons
Andy Walker / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • After an update, “Backup details” disappeared from the Backup page in Android’s settings.
  • A new update has brought these details back to the page.
  • This change is appearing in version 25.38 of Google Play services.

In August, Google rolled out an update that redesigned the Backup page in Android’s settings. This redesign introduced the Material 3 Expressive design language to the page, while also simplifying the layout. Part of that simplification involved removing the “Backup details” section. Now it appears that Google has brought this section back with a new update.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

If you go into Settings, tap on System, and scroll down to Backup, you’ll find the page to back up your data. Before the Material 3 Expressive revamp, the Backup page contained a Backup details section that separated data by apps, photos and videos, SMS and MMS messages, call history, and device settings. After the redesign, this long list was shortened to “Photos & videos” and “Other device data.” When you tap on Other device data, you’ll see toggles for “Back up other device data” and “Use mobile or metered Wi-Fi data,” as well as an indicator that shows total storage.

Spotted by 9to5Google, the tech giant has rolled out an update that refreshes the Other device data page. This update brings the Backup details section back, featuring categories for SMS and MMS messages, call history, device settings, and apps. As a result, this change should provide more visibility into how your data is broken up.

It appears the Backup details section has rolled out with version 25.38 or higher of Google Play services.

News
AndroidGoogle
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.