Google listens: Backup details make a return to Android settings

TL;DR After an update, “Backup details” disappeared from the Backup page in Android’s settings.

A new update has brought these details back to the page.

This change is appearing in version 25.38 of Google Play services.

In August, Google rolled out an update that redesigned the Backup page in Android’s settings. This redesign introduced the Material 3 Expressive design language to the page, while also simplifying the layout. Part of that simplification involved removing the “Backup details” section. Now it appears that Google has brought this section back with a new update.

If you go into Settings, tap on System, and scroll down to Backup, you’ll find the page to back up your data. Before the Material 3 Expressive revamp, the Backup page contained a Backup details section that separated data by apps, photos and videos, SMS and MMS messages, call history, and device settings. After the redesign, this long list was shortened to “Photos & videos” and “Other device data.” When you tap on Other device data, you’ll see toggles for “Back up other device data” and “Use mobile or metered Wi-Fi data,” as well as an indicator that shows total storage.

Original Previous New

Spotted by 9to5Google, the tech giant has rolled out an update that refreshes the Other device data page. This update brings the Backup details section back, featuring categories for SMS and MMS messages, call history, device settings, and apps. As a result, this change should provide more visibility into how your data is broken up.

It appears the Backup details section has rolled out with version 25.38 or higher of Google Play services.

