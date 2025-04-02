Google made a dashcam app for cars with Android Automotive, but you can't download it

Polestar

TL;DR Google has developed a dashcam app for Android Automotive that allows cars to record their surroundings using their built-in cameras.

Many cars running Android Automotive don’t have a native dashcam app, so Google’s solution could spur some car makers to roll one out.

Google says its dashcam app is production ready and customizable, so car makers can either deploy it as is or make changes before rolling it out.

Modern cars have a lot of electronics, including multiple cameras to detect people or objects behind the vehicle or to prevent collisions with anything in front. Despite many cars being equipped with cameras, only a few support using them to record their surroundings. You still need to buy a dashcam for most vehicles, including many cars that run Android Automotive. Google wants to change that, though, which is why it developed a dashcam app that car makers can easily integrate into their own vehicles.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority The Nextbase IQ dashcam.

Android Automotive is a specialized version of Android designed for cars. Google has created various car apps for this platform, but manufacturers decide which to include in their vehicles. Until recently, Android Automotive lacked a native dashcam app, forcing car makers to develop their own. Due to various factors, few chose to do so. To simplify dashcam integration, Google has developed an open-source dashcam app for Android Automotive, allowing any car manufacturer to integrate it directly or customize it.

According to Google’s documentation, the Dashcam app is a “production ready and customizable dashcam solution” that’s “designed to integrate with AAOS [Android Automotive OS], providing drivers with video recording capabilities for enhanced safety and security.” The Dashcam app utilizes cameras available to Android Automotive through either the EVS (Extended View System) or Camera2 API, standard APIs for accessing camera hardware within the operating system. Because the app requires system-level permissions, it must be integrated directly into the OS, rather than distributed as a separate download through an app store.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

By default, the Dashcam app stores recordings in the /mnt/user/10/emulated/10/Recordings/dashcam/ directory. However, Google strongly recommends manufacturers configure it to save recordings to external removable storage, such as an SD or microSD card, to prevent excessive wear on the vehicle’s internal storage. Beyond storage location, car manufacturers can also customize storage allocation for recordings, retention duration, and the app’s user interface.

In summary, Google’s Dashcam app simplifies the integration of dashcam functionality for car manufacturers. While many Android Automotive vehicles possess the necessary cameras, OEMs have previously avoided deploying dashcam apps due to technical, legal, or business considerations. Google’s app addresses many of the non-legal obstacles, increasing the likelihood of widespread adoption in the near future.

