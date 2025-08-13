Is your Android Auto screen suddenly a washed-out nightmare? You're not alone

TL;DR Android Auto users claim that a recent update has created a contrast problem.

The reports claim that displays now appear washed out.

The problem is bad enough that some users thought the change was a design choice.

It’s difficult not to notice when a display suddenly changes from showing rich colors to being washed out. If you’re someone who cares about how your screen looks, it can be incredibly unpleasant to have to look at a panel where blacks now look grey. This is a problem that appears to be affecting multiple Android Auto users after a recent update.

Over on Reddit, Android Auto users are reporting that a recent update may have caused the contrast on their screens to go haywire. The displays look so washed out that some users thought this bug was an intentional design change by Google. It also appears that you can’t fix the problem by adjusting your vehicle display settings.

One user says, “Everything is so faded now, as if someone cranked the contrast to 11.” “It’s so annoying and I can’t find a fix at all, it just looks complete garbage now and it especially bad at night,” another user replied. “REALLY wanting a fix for this ASAP, it was miles better before some update has ruined it.”

If you’re running into this problem as well, there may be a temporary fix. One commenter claims that clearing data and cache from the Android Auto app tends to work in the short term. Android Authority has contacted Google about the issue and whether a long-term fix is on the way. We’ll provide an update on this situation as soon as new information is available.

