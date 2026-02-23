Android Auto users are running into a major hands-free issue

TL;DR Several Android Auto users report seeing “Voice commands aren’t available right now” in recent days.

The issue appears across multiple cars and phones, suggesting it’s not device-specific.

Some say clearing the Google app or Android Auto cache helps, but there’s no confirmed fix yet.

Android Auto is designed so you can keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. So when voice commands stop working, it’s more than just a minor annoyance. Over the past couple of days, multiple users on Reddit have reported seeing a message in Android Auto that reads, “Voice commands aren’t available right now.”

The reports come from a thread on the r/AndroidAuto subreddit, where one user shared a screenshot of the error appearing across the Android Auto interface while using Google Maps and streaming music. The original poster says they tried restarting and unplugging their phone, but the issue persisted.

Other commenters quickly chimed in, saying they were seeing the same thing, with several noting the problem appeared to start around Friday or Saturday. The reports span a range of vehicles and phones, including various Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Subaru, Toyota, and Nissan models, as well as Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices running different Android versions. That mix suggests this isn’t tied to a single car brand, phone model, or specific Android build.

A few users pointed to the Google app as a possible culprit. One commenter said the issue resolved itself after the Google app updated, while others claimed that clearing the cache or uninstalling the latest Google app update temporarily restored voice commands. Some also suggested force-stopping Android Auto or disconnecting and reconnecting the phone as short-term fixes.

There’s also speculation in the thread that changes related to Gemini replacing Google Assistant in Android Auto could be involved, though others say they’ve had Gemini enabled for some time without problems. At this stage, there’s no clear consensus on a single cause, and no official acknowledgment is mentioned in the discussion.

If you’ve run into the same “Voice commands aren’t available right now” message, the community-suggested workarounds above might give you some respite. Let us know your experiences in the comments section below. As always with issues like this, a future app update with a real fix is likely to arrive in the coming days.

