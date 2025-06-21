Android Auto inches closer to the light with new theme options (APK teardown)

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Android Auto is getting closer to introducing a system-wide light theme — a feature users have been waiting for a long time. In version 14.7.152544 of Android Auto, we’ve now spotted settings for the upcoming light theme and have more details about how it’s being implemented.

Android Auto’s light theme has been in development for some time. Our previous teardown showed that Google plans to apply it consistently across apps, the navigation bar, and other parts of the Android Auto interface. The company even highlighted the light theme in a recent blog post during Google I/O 2025, held last month. However, Google has yet to officially announce a release date for the new theme. It now appears that the rollout may be imminent.

In the latest version, new theme-switching options appear in the Settings menu. These will replace the current settings that only allow users to toggle the Google Maps theme between dark and light modes within Android Auto.

The new theme options for Android Auto include Automatic, Light, and Dark. Selecting “Automatic” will match Android Auto’s theme with the theme setting of the connected Android phone. In addition to the car dashboard, these new theme settings also replace the separate Google Maps theme options within the Android Auto settings on your phone.

With the new theme settings already showing up in the latest Android Auto beta build, it’s clear that Google is putting the finishing touches on the system-wide light theme. We used some tricks to enable the feature, but you might not have to wait much longer to enjoy a brighter Android Auto interface behind the wheel.

