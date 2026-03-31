Android Auto bug makes your signal bars vanish, but no need to panic just yet

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR A recent Android Auto bug is causing the signal strength icon to disappear for some users.

The issue appears to be purely visual, as network connectivity continues to work normally.

The glitch may be linked to Google testing new Android Auto icons aligned with Android 16.

Some Android Auto users are experiencing a strange issue where their signal strength icon has suddenly disappeared from the dashboard.

Over the past few weeks, multiple reports have surfaced on Reddit, with users saying that the cellular signal indicator is no longer visible on the Android Auto dashboard in their vehicles. Interestingly, this doesn’t appear to be an actual connectivity issue.

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Users note that even when the icon disappears, their phones continue to receive network coverage as usual. Calls, data, and navigation all seem to work normally. The issue only affects what’s shown on the Android Auto interface.

One user shared that they frequently drive through rural areas and initially panicked after seeing no signal bars on the screen. However, checking their phone revealed that network connectivity was still active.

“My drives often have me in rural areas, with poor to non-existent cell service, and the loss of the icon caused me some concern on the first couple of drives, as I used it to indicate when I needed to switch to my internal library, about 1000 songs on a microSD card, loaded on my head unit,” they noted.

Interestingly, the issue may be tied to changes Google is testing in Android Auto. Back in February, we reported that Google is experimenting with updated status bar icons to match the newer design language introduced with Android 16. These refreshed icons include tweaks to how cellular signal strength is displayed.

It’s possible that the missing signal bars are an unintended side effect of these ongoing changes and testing. However, Google hasn’t officially acknowledged the issue yet.

For now, if your signal icon disappears in Android Auto, there’s a good chance your connection is still working fine, even if the interface says otherwise.

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