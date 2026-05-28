Android Auto just made switching media apps way less annoying

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Android Auto is starting to roll out support for multiple swipeable media cards on the dashboard.

The feature is now live in the latest beta version of Android Auto.

It lets users cycle between active audio apps without reopening them each time.

Google appears to be rolling out a new quality-of-life update to Android Auto with support for multiple swipeable media cards on the dashboard. The rollout follows an APK teardown we published back in October, when we first discovered the new multi-card media interface.

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The feature is now working in the latest Android Auto beta (version 17.0.162144-release.daily), allowing users to swipe between active media apps directly from the dashboard UI. We’re not yet seeing evidence of the feature rolling out on the stable channel, but given that it’s available in beta, wider availability should follow soon. The video below shows how the feature works.

Previously, Android Auto only displayed one active media card at a time. If you were listening to Spotify and then switched to YouTube Music, the Spotify card would disappear and get replaced by the YouTube Music card. Swapping back required reopening Spotify and resuming playback before its controls returned to the dashboard.

With this new interface, Android Auto keeps multiple recent media sessions accessible as separate cards that users can swipe through. That means you can now jump between apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, Pocket Casts, Audible, and others more seamlessly.

Are you seeing this on your Android Auto dashboard? Let us know in the comments.

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