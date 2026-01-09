Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
An Android Auto bug is messing up messaging for some users
2 hours ago
- Some Android Auto users are reporting seeing an error message when attempting to reply to messages.
- The problem seems isolated to users on Google Workspace accounts.
- An update to Android Auto is expected to roll out soon, but it’s not obvious that update will solve this problem.
Android Auto seems to be acting up for some users. 9to5Google spotted today that multiple users have reported they’re unable to reply to messages from their in-car displays, but the issue seems to be contained to a relatively small group of users.
Apparently a recent bug is causing in-car Android Auto displays to throw up an error message when some users attempt to reply to messages, telling them that they need to ask their Google Workspace administrator for permission.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
As you might have guessed, this problem does seem contained to users who are signed in to Android Auto using Google Workspace accounts. That’s a relatively niche circumstance, meaning this will be a non-issue for most.
Reports of the behavior have been floating around since last month, but as 9to5 notes, new reports have continued to crop up this week. Aside from the issue being somehow connected to Workspace accounts, it’s not obvious what exactly is going wrong here.
Separately, 9to5 points out that Android Auto 16.0’s stable rollout could start in the next few weeks. The report says not to expect notable new features in the update, but with any luck, the rollout will coincide with a fix for the ongoing Workspace issue.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.