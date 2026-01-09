An Android Auto bug is messing up messaging for some users

As you might have guessed, this problem does seem contained to users who are signed in to Android Auto using Google Workspace accounts. That’s a relatively niche circumstance, meaning this will be a non-issue for most.

Reports of the behavior have been floating around since last month, but as 9to5 notes, new reports have continued to crop up this week. Aside from the issue being somehow connected to Workspace accounts, it’s not obvious what exactly is going wrong here.