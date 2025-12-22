Android Auto has a hidden menu, but so many of you had no idea it exists

Andy Walker / Android Authority

I’ve said it before, and I’ll repeat it: Android Auto is among Google’s best products. Yes, it has its flaws and could be improved, but the value it adds to the driving experience is substantial. It’s even more helpful once you unlock its hidden settings and take full advantage of apps from third-party sources.

By default, Android Auto is limited to apps installed through the Google Play Store, but if you toggle a small setting in its hidden developer menu, you can expand its app support, unlocking even more utility.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

I use this little trick to full effect, but how prevalent is it across the larger Android Auto community? To find out, we conducted two reader polls to determine the number of readers who use developer mode and the number of readers who utilize apps from third-party sources.

Let’s start with the first poll: Of the nearly 5,000 votes we received on this one, ~27.6% of respondents do use Android Auto’s developer settings to some degree. That’s a surprisingly high percentage given the high share (nearly 40%) of users who had no idea this menu even exists, and the relatively meager selection of settings that benefit everyday users.

Notably, a further ~22.6% of voters haven’t tried unlocking developer settings at all, but do want to, while a smidgen over 11% don’t believe that they need access to it.

Granted, the developer settings menu is relatively thin, but it does allow users to switch off Wireless Android Auto at the root and enable support for Unknown Sources — apps installed outside the Play Store. These two settings are worth their weight in gold for many. Speaking of, third-party apps on Android Auto are far more popular on the platform that Google likely feels comfortable with.

Do you use CarStream or Fermata Auto to play video on Android Auto? 318 votes Yes, I use CarStream. 18 % Yes, I use Fermata Auto. 9 % No, I can't get either to work. 58 % I use another app (mention which in comments). 3 % I use another hardware solution (mention in comments). 6 % I use another method entirely (elaborate in comments). 5 %

Of the ~1,700 votes garnered from this particular poll, nearly half of the respondents use apps on Android Auto sourced beyond the Play Store. Several great apps work with Android Auto, but aren’t available on the Play Store, including Tubular. Additionally, there are apps like Fermata Auto and CarStream for watching videos in the car.

Just over a fifth of respondents stick to Play Store apps, while 26% are unaware that Android Auto can use apps from third-party sources.

Do you want video playback support on Android Auto? 3136 votes Yes, I'd like official support for video playback when parked. 50 % Yes, I'd like official support for video playback when parked and while driving for passengers. 40 % No, Android Auto needs attention elsewhere (elaborate in the comments). 2 % No, I wouldn't watch video on Android Auto. 7 %

If you use Android Auto’s hidden settings or any apps installed from sources beyond the Play Store, let us know why you unlock them and which apps you use in your car. Additionally, would you welcome video support on Android Auto in the future? Vote in the poll above.

Follow