Android Auto is having a hard time recommending media

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Android Auto’s media recommendation widget is failing to populate for some users.

The issue seems to prevent the widget from showing recommendations across media apps.

Media streaming is unaffected; only the widget is failing.

Has your Android Auto media widget been acting up? You’re not alone. Several users on Reddit report that, across media apps, the media widget on Android Auto has been nonfunctional.

User marco_ask posted a photo on the Android Auto of their in-car Android Auto display, with the media widget showing an error: Contenuti non disponibili — Italian for “Content unavailable.” Multiple commenters say that they’re seeing the same.

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Android Auto’s For you media widget is supposed to pull suggestions from your streaming app of choice, giving you quick access to fire up a favorite driving playlist or album. In marco_ask’s photos, the widget shows either placeholder graphics without text, or the aforementioned “Content unavailable” error message.

While marco_ask’s widget has been failing to populate content from YouTube Music, commenters say that they’re having a similar experience with Spotify, implying this is an issue with Android Auto rather than any particular media app. The issue also seems to affect users in multiple countries, based on the original post’s Italian-language screenshots and the English replies.

Music streaming is apparently unaffected by the widget failing — music apps otherwise work as intended.

It’s not clear what’s causing this issue; neither the user who originally posted about it nor any of the commenters have any tips to work around the problem. One commenter also mentions that they’ve been experiencing the issue for “the past few weeks,” so it’s clearly an ongoing problem.

Is Android Auto’s For you media widget failing in your car? Have you had this problem and managed to fix it? Sound off in the comments.

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