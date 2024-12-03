Google enhances Maps on Android Auto with reports from Waze

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Maps app on Android Auto now shows reports from Waze drivers.

The Maps mobile app also recently gained this functionality.

This Waze integration appears to be gradually rolling out.

Back in July, Google revealed it would begin incorporating reporting data from Waze into Maps. Just a few days ago, we reported that users are starting to see reports sourced from Waze in the Maps mobile app. Now the Maps app on Android Auto is also displaying information from Waze.

Google is leveraging data from Waze to boost the incident reporting feature in Maps. Reports are clearly marked under the report type with text that reads “From Waze drivers,” so you know where that report came from. This functionality was first seen in the mobile app, but Threads user Alex Mullis shared that he recently spotted the Waze integration in Android Auto.

Before you get too excited, it’s unknown how widespread this rollout is. Just like with the mobile app, it appears only a few users are seeing the new functionality. Google is apparently doing a gradual rollout for this Waze integration.

When this effort was first announced, it was said that the integration would start with police alerts. However, the company plans to include other types of incident reports in the future. Google also mentioned Maps on Apple CarPlay in its announcement, so presumably, these users will also start seeing this feature soon.

This news follows the recent update that brought incident reports to both Android Auto and Android Automotive. Previously, the feature was only available through the mobile app.

