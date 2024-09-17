Adding stops on Google Maps for Android Auto just got easier

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Maps on Android Auto has made it easier to change your route.

Under the location details, you’ll now find a prominent “Add stop” button.

Google has started rolling out Android Auto v12.9, which is currently in beta. With the beta now available, some users are noticing a new feature in Google Maps that makes it easier to add a stop.

First spotted by Hypertextual, Google Maps on Android Auto now has a prominent “Add stop” button. The button appears right below location details when selecting a new place to navigate to.

When searching for a location, Maps on Android Auto will now offer two options: Start or Add stop. By adding a stop, the user can freely change their directions before they reach their destination.

On the surface, this may not seem like that big of a deal. The ability to do this was already there before this button arrived. However, it was a pain in the neck to get to the feature. Now that the button is there, it’s much quicker and easier to use the tool via the touchscreen.

Speaking of vehicles and Android, Google recently published release notes for Android Automotive 15 that reveal new features. Some of those new features include streaming audio to Bluetooth headphones, Wi-Fi hotspot persistence, and a dock that lets users pin their favorite apps to the bottom for quick launching.

