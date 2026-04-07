Survey reveals the brutal reality of Android Auto connectivity problems

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Android Auto is supposed to make getting in the car and heading off a smoother and more enjoyable experience. The idea is you quickly get your maps and music up and carry on with your life. But if you’ve ever found yourself retrying a pairing or wondering why nothing is happening on the dash, you’re clearly not alone. After our recent coverage of Android Auto connection problems, we asked readers whether they’d ever had connectivity issues with the platform. You responded in your thousands.

That poll followed reports on a growing wave of complaints from Android Auto users, particularly those with Pixel and Samsung phones. Readers and forum users said connections were suddenly failing, dropping out, or refusing to launch properly, with wired setups appearing to take the biggest hit. Google later acknowledged the issue and said fixes were starting to roll out, but not before plenty of people had already been left troubleshooting on their own.

The poll results are below, and as you can see from the pie chart, the problem seems to be more widespread than anyone had previously realized. Nearly 70% of respondents said they regularly experience Android Auto connectivity issues, which is a pretty striking result on its own. Another 17.5% said the problems are rare, while just 10.5% said Android Auto works flawlessly for them. Only 2.3% said they don’t have or use Android Auto.

Once you combine those readers with those who only run into trouble occasionally, more than 85% of respondents say Android Auto has caused connectivity problems at some point. That doesn’t mean every vote was about this latest bug specifically, and no doubt plenty of cases are related to issues on the user’s end, but it does suggest Android Auto has a broader reliability problem.

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The comments sections on both our recent articles were a hotbed of frustration. Complaints ranged from repeated disconnects and black screens to Maps not loading, voice commands disappearing, and calls or messages no longer routing properly through the car. A few commenters tied the problems to recent updates, especially on Pixel devices, with one saying, “Before the March Pixel Drop, I never had a single issue. Now, AA is worthless.” Another simply summed up the mood with, “Still waiting on that connectivity fix from… 2018.”

A couple of comments also help show this isn’t just a Pixel-versus-Samsung problem. While those brands featured heavily in the original reports, one reader also reported issues with their OnePlus phone. There were a few attempts at workarounds, such as uninstalling Android Auto updates, disabling battery-related network optimization, or just unlocking the phone before connecting. Not every comment was negative, though. One reader said wireless Android Auto on their Galaxy S25 Ultra had recently become “a great experience,” which at least stops the comments sections from reading like a complete funeral for the platform.

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