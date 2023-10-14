5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

Welcome to the 505th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Once again we bring you the latest news and apps from the previous week. Let’s start with some of the biggest headlines from last week: Nothing might have been a little slow in rolling out Android 13 on the Phone 1, but they’ve upped their game with Android 14. Nothing has announced the beta for the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 will be rolling out soon to testers who sign up for it.

Google has announced the integration of AI image generation directly into Google Search. You can quickly request it to create images for you, but the catch is that you’ll need to opt-in to the Google Search Generative Experience (SGE).

Earlier this month, Google announced the introduction of Bard to Google Assistant, starting with a limited test. A deeper code dive now reveals that Tensor-powered Pixels and the Galaxy S24 will be the first devices to have access.

Google recently revamped its software update policy, providing new Pixel owners with seven years of OS updates and patches. According to Samsung executive Shin-Chul Baik, the company is actively discussing improving its own five-year software policy to better align with Google. The company didn’t clarify what this new policy might entail or how many years of support they might offer, but it’s certainly possible that we could see a new update promise in time for the Galaxy S24.

Google has announced that its Passkeys will now be the default security option for Google services, and it is even partnering with a few others, such as Uber, eBay, and WhatsApp. A Passkey combines your fingerprint, face unlock, or another local security method with a second key stored online. This method is more secure and much harder to hack.

Android Apps Weekly: The best new apps and games of the week Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? Below we take a look at some of our favorite suggestions for the week. This week we have three games and two app suggestions.

Upon downloading, you can choose between a male or female character and one of three factions: Shu, Wei, and Wu. The game features voice acting that isn’t too horrible, though the storyline itself is relatively basic. Nevertheless, if you enjoy kingdom management games that require you to construct buildings and troops to safeguard your faction, you’ll find this game appealing. It’s worth noting that the English translations may be a bit awkward at times, but they are certainly understandable.

If you’re seeking a casual game to pass the time while waiting in line or during breaks, Tile Match Quest could be a suitable choice. It’s a straightforward tile matching game where your goal is to find three matching tiles to clear a group of items. The game becomes progressively more challenging as you advance through levels. While I didn’t encounter ads right away, it’s important to note that the ads can become quite intrusive as you progress to higher levels. Looking for more games like this? Check out our guide to the best puzzle games on Android.

Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagan is a turn-based Android RPG based on the anime of the same name. In my short time with it, I found the action a bit repetitive but appreciated the side quests and story elements. There are a lot of micro-transactions and the like, though it seems to be playable enough even if you don’t want to pay a dime. Overall I enjoyed this one, but I’ve never watched the anime, so it’s probably going to be much more compelling for existing fans.

Looking to make the most of an upcoming cruise with Ambassador? This app has two purposes. First, it helps you pre-register for cruises and look at details for an upcoming cruise. Once onboard, the app provides an easy way to check out available activities, explore cuisine options, and more.

All the app suggestions this week are pretty niche, admittedly. This particular app is designed with Ranger fans in mind. You’ll find team highlights, exclusive content, and the ability to access and manage tickets directly from the app. As someone who has only been to a Rangers game once in his life, this one isn’t for me. But if you love hockey, and particularly this team, this is a must-have app.

