Nothing's Android 14 open beta is coming soon, and you can sign up now

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has revealed details for the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 open beta.

The company also outlined a number of changes and additions as part of this update.

Nothing was late in launching Android 13 on the Phone 1, but the company seems to be quick on the draw with Android 14.

The upstart smartphone brand revealed that the first open beta for the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 was on the way soon and that users can sign up for testing. Nothing confirmed that this was only for the Nothing Phone 2 right now.

Nothing posted a comprehensive changelog on its website, divided into Nothing OS tweaks and Android 14 additions.

Nothing

Some of the more notable Nothing OS tweaks and additions include a new photos widget for the home screen and lock screen, a new screenshot editor and menu, the ability to hide/view hidden app icons, a three-finger swipe for capturing screenshots, and double-tapping the power button to launch desired apps/features.

The smartphone brand also outlined Android 14 additions. These include a monochrome color theme, updated Quick Settings UI, separate ringtone/notification volumes, and a new back gesture while using apps.

There’s no word on a timeline for a stable release, but Nothing noted that it will indeed arrive on the Nothing Phone 1 as well. Fingers crossed that the company doesn’t wait until February 2024 like it did with Android 13.

Got a Phone 2 and want to get in on the action? Then you’ll need to follow Nothing’s instructions on its official website, which includes sideloading a specific APK.

