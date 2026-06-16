Android 17 introduces a new Foldable Gaming Mode, but there's a massive catch

TL;DR Android 17 introduces a new Foldable Gaming Mode: a 50/50 layout that places your game on the top half of your foldable’s inner display and a virtual gamepad on the bottom half.

Google says Foldable Gaming Mode is enabled in Android 17, but it will be available only in the coming months.

Android 17 also brings controller remapping and more efficient memory cleanup.

Google has officially started rolling out the stable build of Android 17 to supported Pixel devices, while other eligible smartphones and foldables will receive it throughout 2026. If you are a foldable user, a couple of exciting gaming-related features are coming your way. Meet Android 17’s Foldable Gaming Mode.

Android 17’s Foldable Gaming Mode We’ve spotted Android 17’s virtual gamepad before, and with the release of the stable Android 17 build, Google is making it official. Foldable devices on Android 17 will feature an optimized 50/50 layout with a game view on the top half and a dynamic virtual gamepad on the bottom half. This division above and below the folding crease/hinge gives users a large screen for gameplay and plenty of space for button-mashing.

Before you get too excited, this is not present in the Android 17 stable release today, as Google says that “Foldable gaming mode is enabled in Android 17 and will be available in the coming months.”

Google doesn’t mention this, but note that inner displays on foldables tend to be softer and less durable than their cover displays. If you plan to use the virtual gamepad, I suggest going easy on the button-mashing as you risk premature and permanent damage.

Android 17 also brings native controller remapping If you prefer physical hardware over touch controls, Android 17 also brings native controller remapping for external controllers. Instead of relying on individual game settings or finicky third-party remapping apps, users can now head into their system settings to globally customize gamepad buttons, triggers, and thumbstick behaviors. This custom mapping saves directly to the phone and applies universally across all games, supporting both wired and Bluetooth controllers.

Google says it has also reduced frame drops and stutters by making memory cleanup more efficient for high-definition gaming. In all, Android 17 is an exciting update for gamers, with a focus that we haven’t seen from Google in a while.

Follow