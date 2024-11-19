We made unofficial Android 16 wallpapers to get you hyped

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR We have created six unofficial Android 16 wallpapers.

Android 16 Developer Preview 1 launched today much earlier than usual.

If you don’t want to (or can’t) install Android 16, at least you can get excited by using one of these wallpapers!

We didn’t expect to be talking about Android 16 so much in 2024 (considering Android 15 only went stable a few weeks ago), but here we are! Today, Google launched Android 16 Developer Preview 1, signaling the beginning of the next iteration of the Android operating system.

Installing Android 16 DP1 on your supported Pixel device is a bit nerve-racking. Developer Previews are, by their very nature, unstable and riddled with bugs. As such, most people reading this should wait and install it when Google officially moves to the public beta segment of the launch. You can find out when that might be using the Android 16 release tracker.

In the meantime, though, there’s no reason you can’t get hyped for Android 16 by doing one of our favorite activities: changing your phone’s wallpaper! We’ve created six unofficial Android 16 wallpapers for you to download. They won’t install a stable version of Android 16 on your phone just yet, but they sure do look snazzy.

You can see the wallpapers below, but continue past the gallery if you want to download them so you can be sure to get the highest-quality versions!

Unofficial Android 16 wallpapers Remember: don’t download these from this page! Scroll down for the link button.

To download all six of these walls at their highest resolutions, just click the button below. Before you go, though, don’t forget that we run a weekly series called Wallpaper Wednesday. We receive wallpaper submissions from readers like you and post them for everyone to use on their own devices. We also submit a few of our own from the Android Authority team. It’s a lot of fun! To see what it’s like, check out the most recent Wallpaper Wednesday post.

Now get to downloading those Android 16 wallpapers!

