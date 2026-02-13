Survey reveals which Android 16 QPR3 feature you're most excited about

Android 16 QPR3 is almost here, and if you own a Pixel, March could bring some nice little treats to your device. Quarterly Platform Releases have become quite a big deal for Pixel phones, often bundling in little UI flourishes and quality-of-life upgrades rather than just big fixes. With this next update right around the corner, we wanted to know which of its headline features you’re most looking forward to.

We did that by running a reader poll in a recent article by my colleague Joe Maring, who spent time with the latest beta and rounded up six standout changes. He was especially enthusiastic about finally being able to remove the At a Glance widget, suggesting that many Pixel users will be thankful for the added flexibility. He also welcomed smaller upgrades, such as adjustable flashlight brightness, while accepting that options like the Samsung-style navigation layout won’t appeal to everyone. But these are all just one writer’s opinion — let’s see which Android 16 QPR3 feature you were excited about. As the chart above shows, a clear plurality of voters picked the ability to remove the At a Glance widget as their most anticipated change, taking 37% of the vote. The new Samsung-style navigation button layout followed with 23%, while adjustable flashlight brightness came in at 18%. The remaining features trailed by some distance, each landing in single digits.

Looks like you’re excited for the same Android 16 QPR3 feature as Joe. Home screen control clearly matters more to most people than incremental system tweaks, probably because you look at it every time you use your phone. Features like Adaptive Connectivity changes or a tidier System page might be objectively useful, but they’re easier to ignore day to day.

We dropped into the comments section of Joe’s article to see how you’d expanded on your answers to the poll. One reader highlighted a new graphics driver in QPR3, saying it brings “Double-digit performance across the benchmarks,” and felt that deserved a mention. A few others weren’t that fussed about the listed features and instead asked for more customization, like removing app label or adding folders to the app drawer. One commenter said, “Give us the option to remove the Google search bar at the bottom of the screen.” That’s a sentiment we echoed last year.

There were other frustrations bubbling away. A couple of commenters said they’re still dealing with broken Wi-Fi and Bluetooth after recent updates, while another dismissed the changes as “only ‘nice to have’” and called for “real improvements.” Even the At a Glance tweak divided opinion. Some like the idea of removing it but keeping it on the lock screen, while others aren’t convinced it properly frees up that top row yet. As always with our polls, the biggest takeaway is that you can’t please everyone.

