Android 16 is making your folders a little more jiggly

Your folders have a new animation.
2 hours ago

Google apps in a folder on a Pixel phone.
Joe Maring / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Android 16 QPR3 adds a new animation for folders.
  • Folders now have a little bounce when closing them.

Google has released the March Pixel Drop, which brings a plethora of new features to Pixel devices. Along with those new features, we’re also getting Android 16 QPR3. As part of this update, you may notice something new about your folders.

On Android 16 QPR2, opening and closing a folder in the Pixel launcher is a fairly straightforward experience. A tap on a folder expands it to show the apps it contains. When you close the folder, that window shrinks back down to the size of the surrounding apps. There’s not much flair that comes with the act of opening and closing a folder.

However, on Android 16 QPR3, Google has made the process a little more fun by adding a new bouncy animation. Now, when you close a folder in the Pixel launcher, the folder will jiggle a bit. You can see an example in the video above.

While not the biggest or most important change, it does add a little extra personality to the overall Android experience. In related news, Android 16 QPR3 also adds separate 2.4GHz and 5GHz hotspot settings.

Android 16Google
