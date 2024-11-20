Google enhances Privacy Dashboard in Android 16 with expanded 7-day history access

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 16 DP1 is extending the Privacy Dashboard’s history access from 24 hours to seven days.

Users will now get a week view of apps that accessed their Location, Camera, and Microphone.

Google has rolled out the first Android 16 Developer Preview, and feature spotting is the focus right now. In addition to what Google officially announced, the update appears to have enhanced history access for Android’s Privacy Dashboard.

Android Privacy Dashboard is a feature introduced by Google in Android 12 to help users gain more visibility and control over the data that apps access on their devices. In the stable version of Android 15 and even on the latest Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1, users can only view a 24-hour history of app access in the Privacy Dashboard.

According to 9to5Google, Privacy Dashboard now offers an expanded seven-day history access. That means you can view the history of apps that accessed your Location, Camera, and Microphone for up to a week.

In the Privacy Dashboard’s overflow menu, there’s now an option for “Show 7 Days,” which brings up a timeline with the same design as the 24-hour format on Android 15.

