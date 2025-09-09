Poll: What do you think of Android 16's new Material 3 Expressive look?

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

Google finally released Android 16 QPR1 to Pixel phone owners last week, and this update notably brings the Material 3 Expressive visual style. It also brings features like desktop mode and Auracast support for recent Pixels.

Now that the update is here, we want to know what you think of the Material 3 Expressive redesign! Is this a win for Google, or do you think this is a step in the wrong direction? Let us know by taking the poll below!

How do you like the Material 3 Expressive look? 50 votes I love it 56 % It's okay 38 % I hate it 6 %

Me? I quite like the resizable quick-setting tiles, as they allow for a more personalized dropdown menu. I can’t say I’m a fan of the new iOS-like battery and Wi-Fi icons, though.

In any event, you can vote in the poll above and leave a comment below if you’d like to elaborate on your choice.

