Android 16 QPR1 beta 2 has a hidden customization option for the lock screen clock

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google introduced new lock screen clock customization options in Android 16 QPR1 beta 1.

In the second beta release, the company has added another hidden customization option for the lock screen clock.

This new option lets you switch between “Rounded” and “Sharp” font styles for the default lock screen clock.

Google rolled out the first Android 16 QPR1 beta release last month, introducing a new customization option for the lock screen clock. The beta build included an updated version of the “Wallpaper & style” app, which featured a new slider that lets you adjust the clock’s appearance. Although Android 16 QPR1 beta 2 does not offer additional customization options on the surface, a user has stumbled upon a hidden feature that lets you further tweak the clock’s design.

Reddit user als26 discovered the hidden customization feature while trying out the new lock screen clock customization in Android 16 QPR1 beta 2. You can trigger it by tapping the lock screen clock preview in the editor, and it makes a subtle change to the font style.

As shown in the attached screenshots, this hidden option switches the clock font from the default “Rounded” to “Sharp.” It also shows a toast highlighting the style change and the option to undo with a tap. Like the customization slider, this new option only works with the default lock screen clock, since it’s the only one using a “reactive” font that allows for dynamic adjustment.

It’s not clear whether Google plans to offer these customization options for other lock screen clocks. We’ll update this post as soon as we have more details.

