Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 brings stronger haptics that's got the crowd divided

TL;DR The latest Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 is said to increase the haptic intensity on Pixel devices.

Many users love the change, but many others hate it.

Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 is here, allowing Pixel users to try out the QPR2 release before it reaches the stable branch (expected in December). The new beta brings several key changes, such as the new customizable “Modes” that take over Do Not Disturb duties and the new Linux Terminal app. A smaller change that has flown under the radar is the stronger haptics, and it seems opinion is really divided on just how good it is.

Enthusiasts who have installed the new beta on their devices have been surprised by the new haptic feedback. This Reddit discussion shows that many users love them and hope Google keeps them in for the final stable release. Some users who used a bulky case on their Pixels can now feel the haptics coming through the case.

However, many others are also not that impressed, with some users calling the vibrations “pretty rough,” even when set at the lowest, and they can “hear the echo of the vibration.” The minimum setting for the haptics before the update was said to be lighter, and the update seemingly raised the intensity across the board rather than expanding the range. Some also say that the haptics feel less crisp now and feel more like a vibration than a firm “response.”

How do you like the stronger haptics on Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 on Pixels? 87 votes I love the change, the stronger haptics are incredible. 31 % I hate the change, the haptics are now too strong. 10 % I did not notice any difference. 23 % I don't have a Pixel/I did not install the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 update. 36 %

I installed the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 on my Pixel 9 Pro XL, and I feel the haptics are just a tinge bit stronger and in good ways. I do not notice the echo or the roughness in the vibration, and I generally feel it is a positive change for me.

What are your thoughts on the new haptics on Pixel devices in the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 release? Vote above and expand your thoughts in the comments!

