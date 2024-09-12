Android 15 QPR1 lets you customize the mouse pointer so you can see it better

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR You can now customize the look of the mouse pointer in the latest Android 15 QPR1 beta.

Specifically, you can change the fill style, stroke style, and scale of the mouse pointer.

This feature is enabled out of the box in Android 15 QPR1.

Ahead of the rollout of the first quarterly platform release (QPR) for Android 15 later this year, Google is giving us a taste of what to expect in this big update through its Android 15 QPR beta program. The second beta of Android 15 QPR1 began rolling out today, and it brings some big improvements to tablets, including the long-awaited desktop mode windowing and lock screen widgets features. While digging through the update, we also discovered that it enhances mouse support by letting you customize the mouse pointer.

After installing Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 on a Pixel device and connecting a keyboard with a touchpad to it, we noticed that there were a few new options under Settings > System > Touchpad & mouse. These include a new pointer fill style selector, a pointer stroke style selector, and a pointer scale slider.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

The pointer fill style selector lets you change the inner color of the mouse pointer from the default black to green, yellow, pink, or blue. The pointer stroke style selector, meanwhile, lets you add either a black or a white outline to the mouse pointer. Lastly, the pointer scale slider lets you decrease or increase the size of the mouse pointer. Here’s a quick screen recording that demonstrates these new mouse pointer customization options:

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 makes these mouse pointer customization options available by default, so we didn’t have to tinker with the build to enable any flags. It’s good to see Google improving support like this for mice and touchpads, and demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhancing the productivity of Android tablets, which have long compared poorly to PCs running traditional desktop operating systems. Hopefully Google continues to prioritize touchpad and mouse support in future versions of Android.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments