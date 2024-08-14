Android 15: Here's how to leave the beta without wiping your data

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has released Android 15 Beta 4.2 and says Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 is right around the corner.

If you unenroll from the Beta Program before QPR1 Beta 1 is released, you’ll automatically get the stable Android 15 update when it rolls out.

You can avoid the need to wipe your data when exiting the program by opting out and ignoring the downgrade OTA update.

Since the release of the first Developer Preview, the development of Android 15 has stayed on course with Google’s timeline without a hiccup. If you’ve been trying out the new OS through the Beta Program, but want to jump on to the stable release when it rolls out, the time to get off is now. This is especially the case if you want to enjoy the stable Android 15 update without having to wipe your data first.

Google announced that it has released Android 15 Beta 4.2, which will be the final preview release before the stable launch. It adds that the next Beta Program cycle will focus on Android 15 Quarterly Platform Release 1 (QPR1) Beta 1. The company says that the QPR1 Beta 1 update will start soon, providing bug fixes and improvements to stability and performance.

If you want to continue testing the latest betas, all you have to do is stay in the Beta Program to automatically receive QPR1 Beta 1. However, if you’re tired of being a beta tester and want the stable version of Android 15, you’ll need to unenroll from the program before QPR1 Beta 1 comes out.

Exiting the Beta Program after QPR1 Beta 1 is installed will result in the wiping of your data. The tech giant says if you want to leave the program without having your data wiped, follow these instructions: Opt out of the program Ignore/don’t apply the downgrade OTA update, and wait for the final public stable release of Android 15 (AP3A) coming soon. The OTA message will have ‘Downgrade’ in the description. Opting out will not cause a data wipe as long as you don’t apply the downgrade OTA update. Additionally, the firm says that if you decide to opt out after August and your device has been offered the QPR1 Beta 1 update, don’t install it and follow the steps above. If you have installed the new beta, you’ll have to wait until December for the next opportunity to leave the program without having to wipe your data.

