Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 is live and ready to iron out some wrinkles

TL;DR Pixel owners can now download the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 update.

Eligible devices include the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Fold, and the Pixel Tablet.

If you’re already enrolled in the Beta program, you don’t have to do anything.

If you’ve been waiting for the next Android 15 quarterly platform release (QPR) beta, then wait no more. Google is now rolling out Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 to Pixel devices.

If you’re not familiar with how Google handles OS updates, the company usually operates on a quarterly release schedule. For example, when Google launches a major OS update, such as Android 15, it will follow up that release with a QPR1, QPR2, and QPR3 update. In terms of its betas, it will launch multiple beta versions before transitioning to the next QPR. Today’s release is the third beta to come out for QPR1.

According to the release notes, this new beta offers a variety of fixes to known issues. These fixes include:

Other resolved issues Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented users from interacting with heads-up notifications.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system to crash while taking a bug report.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and interactivity.

Bluetooth resolved issues Fix a crash in BluetoothDevice.getType() that occurred primarily in the testing environment when Bluetooth resources were reused between virtual device instances.

that occurred primarily in the testing environment when Bluetooth resources were reused between virtual device instances. Improved LE Audio volume control by enabling independent adjustment of each connected sink’s volume using the UI and limiting volume key adjustments to the primary sink. For those who are a part of the Android Beta Program, you shouldn’t have to do anything as you’ll get the update automatically. In case you don’t, you can flash or manually install it through the factory and OTA images that should go live soon. If you’re not in the Beta Program yet and you’re interested in joining, you can check if your device is eligible and sign up.

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 is available for:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro Pixel 8a

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

