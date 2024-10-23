Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 is live and ready to iron out some wrinkles
- Pixel owners can now download the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 update.
- Eligible devices include the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Fold, and the Pixel Tablet.
- If you’re already enrolled in the Beta program, you don’t have to do anything.
If you’ve been waiting for the next Android 15 quarterly platform release (QPR) beta, then wait no more. Google is now rolling out Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 to Pixel devices.
If you’re not familiar with how Google handles OS updates, the company usually operates on a quarterly release schedule. For example, when Google launches a major OS update, such as Android 15, it will follow up that release with a QPR1, QPR2, and QPR3 update. In terms of its betas, it will launch multiple beta versions before transitioning to the next QPR. Today’s release is the third beta to come out for QPR1.
According to the release notes, this new beta offers a variety of fixes to known issues. These fixes include:
Developer- and user-reported issues
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused notifications to be displayed with some content that was cut off. (Issue #369022573)
- Fixed an issue with system memory paging that sometimes caused devices to crash and restart. (Issue #370281133, Issue #363067081)
- Fixed an issue where the volume buttons didn’t work when connected to certain Bluetooth devices. (Issue #370700569, Issue #362542656, Issue #362115174, Issue #369774572)
- Fixed an issue where some app icons on the home screen were displaying the default system icon instead of the app’s icon. (Issue #335579823)
- Fixed an issue that caused a device to run slowly and sometimes crash when switching back to the primary user from the secondary user. (Issue #339635839)
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system UI to crash. (Issue #370214367)
- Fixed an issue for foldable devices where the screen sometimes went blank when unfolding the device. (Issue #367324432)
Other resolved issues
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented users from interacting with heads-up notifications.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system to crash while taking a bug report.
- Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and interactivity.
Bluetooth resolved issues
- Fix a crash in
BluetoothDevice.getType()that occurred primarily in the testing environment when Bluetooth resources were reused between virtual device instances.
- Improved LE Audio volume control by enabling independent adjustment of each connected sink’s volume using the UI and limiting volume key adjustments to the primary sink.
For those who are a part of the Android Beta Program, you shouldn’t have to do anything as you’ll get the update automatically. In case you don’t, you can flash or manually install it through the factory and OTA images that should go live soon. If you’re not in the Beta Program yet and you’re interested in joining, you can check if your device is eligible and sign up.
