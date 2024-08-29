Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Pixel 9 phones can now run Android 15 QPR1 with new Beta 1.1 release
- New Pixel 9 owners can start testing Google’s latest code with the new QPR1 Beta 1.1 release.
- Downloads are available for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL.
- Besides this new phone support, QPR1 Beta 1.1 also resolves an issue with spontaneous reboots.
Last week, Google’s new Pixel 9 smartphones finally arrived, as retail sales opened and early orders shipped out. This year’s release of the new Pixel phones was a little unusual, though, as the hardware didn’t arrive running Google’s next big platform release — Android 15. And while we also saw Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 land last week, the software wasn’t yet compatible with the new Pixel 9 series. Today Google finally does something about that.
With Google’s new release of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1.1, the Pixel 9 can now join in on testing not just Android 15, but this upcoming release likely to land as the December Feature Drop. The only actual change the company mentions is a fix for an issue that would cause phones to spontaneously reboot at random, and the big news here is really extending access to Pixel 9 devices.
Well — some of them, anyway. Formally, Google only mentions the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL — and we only see downloads for those two devices, as well. That’s understandable, as these two are the only ones of the four new Pixel 9 phones to already be out — the 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold join them on September 4. And while it might have been nice to get ahead of the ball a little and have this software ready to go and waiting for new owners to try out, well, there’s always the possibility Google could be following up with a Beta 1.2 right on the heels of their arrival.
If you’re already in the Android Beta for Pixel program, just sit tight, and wait for your update to land. And if you’re the impatient type, Google’s got downloads ready to go:
- Pixel 9 Pro XL: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 9: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 8a: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 8 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 8: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel Fold: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel Tablet: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7a: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6a: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6: Factory Image — OTA