Pixel 9 phones can now run Android 15 QPR1 with new Beta 1.1 release

TL;DR New Pixel 9 owners can start testing Google’s latest code with the new QPR1 Beta 1.1 release.

Downloads are available for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Besides this new phone support, QPR1 Beta 1.1 also resolves an issue with spontaneous reboots.

Last week, Google’s new Pixel 9 smartphones finally arrived, as retail sales opened and early orders shipped out. This year’s release of the new Pixel phones was a little unusual, though, as the hardware didn’t arrive running Google’s next big platform release — Android 15. And while we also saw Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 land last week, the software wasn’t yet compatible with the new Pixel 9 series. Today Google finally does something about that.

With Google’s new release of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1.1, the Pixel 9 can now join in on testing not just Android 15, but this upcoming release likely to land as the December Feature Drop. The only actual change the company mentions is a fix for an issue that would cause phones to spontaneously reboot at random, and the big news here is really extending access to Pixel 9 devices.

Well — some of them, anyway. Formally, Google only mentions the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL — and we only see downloads for those two devices, as well. That’s understandable, as these two are the only ones of the four new Pixel 9 phones to already be out — the 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold join them on September 4. And while it might have been nice to get ahead of the ball a little and have this software ready to go and waiting for new owners to try out, well, there’s always the possibility Google could be following up with a Beta 1.2 right on the heels of their arrival.

