Android 15 update issues: Here's why you're missing some features

Users are reporting that they’re missing some of the Pixel Drop features they thought were part of the rollout.

It seems the feature rollout is happening in phases.

Yesterday, the latest version of Android was rolled out, promising a variety of new features for Android phones. However, after updating to Android 15, some Pixel owners claim they are missing some of the advertised new features.

On October 15, Pixel owners expected to get both Android 15 and the October Pixel Drop at the same time. The update would give access to new features like Theft Protection, Audio Magic Eraser, an underwater photography mode, an astrophotography mode, and more. But reports are claiming that the update only delivered some of the promised features.

One of our own writers noticed their Pixel 8 Pro didn’t have the new Weather app or the astrophotography toggle, but did have most of the other features. Meanwhile, my own Pixel 6 Pro seems to have most of the features it should have, but is missing Night Sight for Instagram.

If you’ve also noticed you don’t have all of the tools Google said would come yesterday, don’t be too worried. The company states the rollout of the new features “will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device.”

It seems Google could have been a little clearer in its messaging as plenty of users appear to be confused at the moment. Maybe it would’ve been better to launch Android 15 and the October Pixel Drop as separate updates. But what’s done is done.

