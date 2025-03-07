Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 users now have a way to leave the beta without data loss

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 testers who don’t want to upgrade to the Android 16 Beta are being advised to opt out of the Android Beta Program.

Exiting the program usually results in your data being wiped off the device.

Google has now solved this by releasing a stable “Android Beta Exit No Data Wipe” OTA update.

Google recently released Android 16 Beta 2.1, and a third beta could soon be on the way. If you’re still on Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3, you’ve likely gotten a notification advising you to opt out of the Android Beta Program if you don’t want to join the Android 16 beta. While doing so usually comes at the expense of your data, Google has rolled out a solution if you don’t want your data wiped.

Spotted by 9to5Google, the tech giant is starting to roll out a stable “Android Beta Exit No Data Wipe” OTA update. Just as it sounds, installing this update will allow you to keep your data on your phone even after opting out of the Android Beta Program.

On the Pixel 6 Pro, it appears this update weighs a little under 15MB. You can install the No Data Wipe update by going to Settings > System > Software updates > System update. The update is titled “Android Beta Exit No Data Wipe,” so you’ll know you’re installing the right update.

For those wanting to avoid moving up to the Android 16 beta, you may be making the right choice. Right now, there are a number of Android 16 beta testers who claim the latest update is causing significant battery drain issues.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like