Android 15 Beta 3.1 now available: Fixes annoying lock screen bug and more

It has only been about two weeks since Google rolled out Android 15 Beta 3. Now the company is launching a new update that adds some minor changes.

Today, Google announced it is releasing Android 15 Beta 3.1. The patch will arrive as an over-the-air (OTA) update to the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

While Android 15 Beta 3 added single-step passkey support, don’t expect this update to add any new features. The Mountain View-based firm says today’s rollout is a minor one that addresses the following fixes:

Fixed issues that caused the lock screen to intercept touch input and prompt the user to unlock the device, even when interacting with elements on the lock screen that don’t require the device to be unlocked.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused biometric face authentication to fail.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and audio quality.

To be a part of the beta and experience Android 15 early, you’ll need to be a part of the beta program. You can see if your device is eligible and sign up for the program by heading over to the Beta program site.