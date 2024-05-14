Android 15 Beta 2 is coming tomorrow!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google confirmed at the Google I/O 2024 keynote that Android 15 Beta 2 will be available the next day.

Google conventionally announced the new Android beta during the keynote, but AI announcements have taken center stage this year.

At Google I/O 2024, Google devoted practically all of the keynote to delivering its AI announcements around Gemini and other allied products and services. Consequently, what once used to be a big highlight of Google I/O 2024 (but not the only reveal), the new betas of Android, have been moved to the second day. We’re still looking at this with a “glass half full” mentality, and so Google has confirmed that Android 15 Beta 2 is launching tomorrow!

Google hasn’t revealed any details yet on what the new Beta will include, but at least this announcement will calm down the nerves of anyone expecting a new Beta today (who’d be surprised at the lack of one). The Betas are still expected to be geared towards developers. If you don’t count yourself as an app developer or an advanced user, then you should wait for the Android 15 stable builds, which will come later in the year.

For the Android 15 Beta 2, you can expect the following devices to get an installable build:

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7a Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8a

Prior to Google’s announcement, some OEMs confirmed their participation in the Android 15 Developer Preview program. Through this program, select smartphones from participating Android partners will allow app developers and advanced users to install Android 15 on their devices to experience the new update and test app compatibility. This first release from Tecno, OnePlus, Realme, and Nothing comes with Android 15 Beta 1 (and not the Beta 2 that is coming tomorrow), and it lacks most of the usual customizations that the OEM would have made for their UX skin.

Again, these builds are intended for developers and enthusiasts, and they contain bugs, so we recommend caution and a data backup before proceeding.

