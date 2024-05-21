Android 15 Beta 2.1 rolls out with Private Space fix

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has released the Android 15 Beta 2.1 update with a single fix for an issue causing icons on the home screen to disappear.

Some users say the update has not resolved the problem for them.

Pixel 6 users facing audio issues after the Android 15 Beta 2 update can also expect no relief.

Google is now rolling out the Android 15 Beta 2.1 update with a single fix for a Private Space-related issue.

AP31.240426.023 is now available for all eligible Pixels, including the Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. You should automatically get the update via an OTA if you are currently enrolled in the Android Beta program.

If your device is already running Android 14 QPR3 or Android 15 Developer Preview, Beta 1, 1.1, 1.2, or 2, you will automatically receive an OTA update to Android 15 Beta 2.1. You can check for updates by visiting Settings > System > System updates.

The latest Android 15 beta comes with the May 2024 security patch and a fix for an issue that caused icons to disappear from the home screen after creating a Private Space on a device for the first time. While some users say the update has fixed the problem for them, others haven’t been so lucky.

“Having read about the icon issues, I held out setting up private space until this update. Having installed the update, I set up private space, and despite what was promised, all of the icons (bar the Google apps) still vanished from the home screens on my Pixel 8 Pro. This fix has not worked for me,” said one Reddit user.

So if you’re updating to the new release hoping for your icon problem to go away, you may not get the desired results.

Some users are also reporting that the Android Beta Feedback App is giving an error after the update. Apparently, the Android 15 Beta 2 update messed up the audio volume on Pixel 6 series phones. Multiple users took to Reddit to report the issue. However, the latest Beta 2.1 update does not seem to resolve this problem.

