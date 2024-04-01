Google releases Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with extensive bug fixes

Google continues its efforts to squash bugs in the latest Android 14 QPR3 (Quarterly Platform Release 3) with today’s rollout of Beta 2.1. This update focuses heavily on fixing a range of issues that have been plaguing the beta version of the operating system.

While a new major Beta 3 update is expected in a few weeks, Google is pushing an interim update to address numerous issues. These include frequent app crashes, charging problems on Pixel Tablets, glitches with screen navigation, and display errors, among others. Here’s a detailed list of all the bug fixes mentioned in the release notes:

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device’s launcher to crash when trying to view recent apps. (Issue #328803294)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented Pixel Tablet devices from charging while connected to the dock. (Issue #299800125)

Fixed an issue where swiping up from the bottom of the screen didn’t always return to the home screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the layout of notifications on the lock screen to display with additional padding.

Fixed various issues that were causing frequent “Application not responding” errors for both system and user apps.

Fixed an issue where swiping down from the top of the screen didn’t always show the notification shade.

Fixed an issue for Pixel Fold devices where sometimes when the device was unfolded, only half of the inner screen displayed content.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a user’s wallpaper settings from being backed up properly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes stopped the “Quick Tap to start actions” gesture from working.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, performance, connectivity, interactivity, and camera.

The latest Beta 2.1 update (build number AP21.240305.005) still includes the March 2024 security patch. It’s rolling out to the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 series and 6a, Pixel 7 series and 7a, Pixel 8 series, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold.