Android 14 QPR3 is now available!

Earlier today, Google officially rolled out the Pixel Feature Drop for June 2024 . Most notably, this Drop included Gemini Nano support for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a , which is great news for folks who own those phones.

Alongside this Feature Drop, Google is also rolling out Android 14 QPR3, as expected. QPR stands for Quarterly Platform Release, and it’s essentially a way to try out Pixel Feature Drop updates before they launch to the general public. Google has been testing QPR3 since February, so it’s come a long way. It is available for the Pixel 5a and all devices launched after.

This is a follow-up to the latest QPR3 beta 2.2 release, which landed in May. We expect many early adopters have already moved on to the betas of Android 15 , but there are folks who are still hanging on Android 14 who will appreciate this update.

Since we’re late in the game now, there aren’t too many new features in Android 14 QPR3, but it does also include the June 2024 security patch. Here’s Google’s official changelog:

Battery & Charging Fix for stability or performance improvements in certain conditions Fix for issues causing device to not charge in certain conditions

Bluetooth General improvements in stability or performance for Bluetooth LE audio

Camera Fix for camera stability issue when taking Astrophotography photo under certain conditions Fix for camera stability issues when switching between different zooms in certain conditions General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions

Display & Graphics General improvements to display stability

Framework General improvements for system stability during device setup

System General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions

Telephony General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions

User Interface Fix for issue with the navigation bar showing up incorrectly in certain conditions Fix for issue with transitions between home screen and lock screen General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations



If you are already on QPR3 beta 2.2, you’ll see an OTA notification soon for this release. If you own a Pixel and want to join the QPR channel, you can sign up using Google’s QPR form.