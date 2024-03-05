Android 14 QPR2 update rolls out with March Pixel feature drop

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 14 QPR2 update is now rolling out to recent Pixels.

It includes a number of new features and fixes for Google’s phones and tablet.

Google is rolling out the stable Android 14 QPR2 update alongside the March Pixel feature drop. It carries the March 2024 security patch for the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 series, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, and the Pixel 8 lineup. You also get a number of new features and fixes across the board (h/t 9to5Google).

The Bluetooth Quick Settings tile can now expand to show a list of up to three devices. Apart from viewing the battery status of paired Bluetooth devices, you can also now see and switch between other Saved accessories.

The Android 14 QPR2 update also features a new look for the Pixel volume slider and a new “Share Wi-Fi” shortcut in the Internet Quick Settings tile.

The Microphone and Camera privacy indicators get a “Close this app” shortcut that lets you quickly shut apps using sensors.

Elsewhere, the Pixel Weather lockscreen clock now displays symbols for when your phone is on Do Not Disturb (DND) mode or when an alarm has been set.

The Pixel Launcher grid has also been updated to show two lines of app names. Going to Settings > System > Software updates now shows a refreshed “Your Pixel is up to date” screen that also links to the Play Store’s “Manage apps & device” page.

The Android 14 QPR2 update also brings a number of fixes for the Pixel 8 series and other recent Pixel devices. Below is the complete changelog.

Android 14 QPR2 changelog Apps General improvements for stability and performance with certain system apps [4] Assistant Fix for assistant not responding to verbal commands in certain conditions [11] Biometrics General improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions [3] Bluetooth Fix for audio quality issue with connected bluetooth devices under certain conditions [3]

Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to stop functioning under certain conditions [6] Camera Fix for issue causing camera to stop functioning in certain conditions [8] Display & Graphics Fix for brightness changes in photo and video under certain conditions [8]

Fix for issue occasionally causing display to turn green in certain conditions [8]

General improvements to display stability and performance in certain conditions [11] Framework Fix for issue in launching Google Play store app under certain conditions [4]

Fix for issue in using multi-finger gestures under certain conditions [3]

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions [6] Media Fix for issue in playing video on Google TV under certain conditions [5] Sensors Fix for issue causing vibrations on new texts to stop working in certain conditions [3]

Fix for issue occasionally causing vibrations on new texts to stop working in certain conditions [2] System General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions [1] Telephony Fix for issue in routing calls to connected Bluetooth devices under certain conditions [9]

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when WiFi icon shows during an ongoing call after WiFi is disabled. [2]

Fix for issue unable to make or receive calls occasionally in certain conditions [4]

Fix for issue with mobile data not switching correctly in certain conditions [2]

Fix for issue with voice distortion when making calls [7] User Interface Additional improvements for face unlock stability in certain conditions [3]

Fix for issue causing game dashboard to stop functioning under certain conditions [9]

Fix for issue occasionally causing home screen icons to appear invisible [4]

Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to get stuck or go dark [12]

Fix for issue with animations during transitions in certain conditions [13]

Fix for issue with incorrect app icons showing under certain conditions [6]

Fix for issue with incorrect internet connection status during transitions in certain conditions [4]

Fix for issue with layouts and animations during transitions in certain conditions [4]

Fix for issue with the notification color theme in certain conditions [10]

Fix for taskbar icons and navigation buttons not working in certain conditions [14]

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations [4]

General improvements for performance in certain UI transitions [8] Wi-Fi General improvements for WiFi connection stability and performance in certain conditions[11]

Device Applicability Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be Carrier/Region specific.

[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold

[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro

[3] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

[4] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold

[5] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Tablet

[6] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

[7] Pixel 7a

[8] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

[9] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold

[10] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Tablet

[11] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

[12] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold

[13] Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

[14] Pixel Tablet

