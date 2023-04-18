This cool Android 14 Now Playing feature gives fun stats to music you've heard

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 14 may introduce a new feature to Now Playing on Pixel phones.

The new feature is a summary page for the music you’ve heard in the last 30 days.

The page breaks down the data by genre, most heard artists, and more.

Now Playing is a feature that Pixel phones have had for years. Like other music discovery apps, it allows Pixel phones to tell you what song is playing automatically. It can even provide a history of the previous songs you listened to. Now it looks like it could be getting a fun new feature in the future.

First spotted by Senior Software Engineer Kieron Quinn and later confirmed by 9to5Google, it seems that Android 14 could introduce a new feature to Now Playing on Pixel phones. This new feature appears to be a “Summary” tab.

According to the outlet, this tab was found in a newer version of Now Playing in an Android 14 build. As the name suggests, this tab pulls information from your phone and summarizes what you’ve listened to. Specifically, it uses data from the last 30 days and breaks down that information by genre, artist, and frequency at which you’ve heard the songs.

In addition to categorizing this information, the tab also reportedly gives stats on when you heard songs over the course of a day. And you can click on the songs that appear on the page if you want to search for any songs you’ve heard from that artist.

This Android 14 Now Playing feature has been a long time in the making. In fact, references to this feature were found in an APK teardown back in 2021. But it appears Google has made a lot of progress on the feature.

Comments