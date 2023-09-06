Wow, we have yet another new beta for Android 14, this time beta 5.3

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out Android 14 beta 5.3 today to supported Pixel devices.

There are only nine updates with this new beta.

We expected the stable launch of Android 14 to begin this week, but that isn’t happening.

Last year, Google rolled out the stable launch of Android 13 in the middle of August 2022. Considering the timeline of Android 14 has been on the same trajectory, we fully expected to see its stable launch last month. However, that didn’t happen, and we still haven’t seen it. Instead, we’re getting at least one more beta.

Google is now rolling out Android 14 beta 5.3 to supported Pixel phones. This is a minor update — there are only nine items in the official changelog, and none of them are super significant. Still, if you have a supported Pixel device enrolled in the beta program, you should get an OTA update notification soon. If you’re not a part of the beta yet, you can install this newest beta using our instructions on installing Android 14.

According to Mishaal Rahman, Google has delayed the rollout of Android 14 in its stable form. As of now, we expect it to land in October. Considering Google will launch the Pixel 8 series on October 4 — and those phones will surely ship with Android 14 pre-installed — it’s a safe bet we’ll see the stable launch of Android 14 to the Android Open-Source Project (AOSP) that day. If that happens, it would be the first time ever that Google hasn’t pre-released a new Android version before launching a new Pixel.

It’s quite possible Google will use this extra time to issue even more beta refinements. As such, don’t be surprised if we see an Android 14 beta 5.4 or even 5.5 over the coming weeks.

Comments