Android 14 got a last-minute delay, here's when we expect it
- Google has delayed the release of Android 14.
- The delay reportedly came at the last minute.
- The new launch date could possibly be on October 4.
Today was expected to be the launch of the Android 14 source code, but it looks like plans have changed. It appears OEMs are being told that Google has delayed the rollout.
According to Android expert Mishaal Rahman, OEM’s were expecting Google to release Android 14 today. However, in a last-minute decision, the tech giant has decided to delay the release of the source code to next month.
In his X (formerly Twitter) post, Rahman mentions that OEM’s are now being told “that vulnerabilities detailed in the Android 14 Security Release Notes will be published on October 4, 2023.” This would be the same day that the Pixel 8 series is expected to launch. As such, Rahman hypothesizes that Android 14 will actually roll out on the same day as the Pixel 8.
If that does happen, it would be the first time Google rolled out the Android Open Software Project (AOSP) release on the same day as a Pixel launch. As we mentioned in our Android 14 release tracker, there are no guarantees that there won’t be delays. So, while we expected Google to follow a similar schedule to the Android 13 launch and release Android 14 in September, a delay would obviously change that prediction.
Since Android 14 was expected to roll out this month, some OEMs announced that their version of the update would come later in September. For example, OnePlus announced Oxygen OS 14 would launch globally on September 25, 2023, at the end of last month. But it’s unknown what will happen now. It’s possible these OEMs could be ordered to delay their OS launches until Android 14 is released in AOSP.