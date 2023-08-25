Google squeaks in one more Android 14 beta update, this time to 5.2

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 14 beta 5.2 for supported Pixel devices is out now.

This release mostly focuses on fixes for the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.

We can’t imagine there will be another beta release before the stable launch.

We thought the fifth Android 14 beta release would be the last one, but then Google launched a 5.1 shortly thereafter. Now, here we are talking about yet another beta release. This must be the last one.

Today, Google is launching Android 14 beta 5.2. As expected, it mostly focuses on last-minute bug fixes. Interestingly, most of these fixes pertain specifically to the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Only two noted fixes don’t directly relate to one of those two products.

We don’t know when the stable launch of Android 14 will happen, but we are certain it is only a few weeks or even days away. As such, this will probably be the last beta before that stable launch. However, we said that for the previous point update, so anything is possible.

When Android 14 does land in stable form, it will likely only be for the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). We probably won’t see it roll out to Pixel devices until October, when the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro land. Google could change things up this year, though. We’ll just need to wait and see.

In the meantime, if you have any Pixel device newer than the Pixel 4a (including the Pixel 4a 5G), you can grab this latest Android 14 beta 5.2. We have instructions on how to install Android 14 if you need them.

