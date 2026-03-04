ANBERNIC just dropped a video for the RG VITA Pro, and it’s a dual-OS beast

TL;DR ANBERNIC reveals the RG VITA Pro in a new video, showing off gameplay performance and key features.

The Pro model supports dual-boot with Android 14 and 64-bit Linux, a major upgrade over the standard RG VITA, which is limited to Android 12.

Emulation is a major focus, with the handheld shown running PS Vita games like Gravity Rush, plus PS2 titles including Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, and Castlevania: Curse of Darkness.

ANBERNIC is doing something it hasn’t done in a while. After announcing two new handhelds, the RG VITA and the RG VITA Pro, in early February, the company has officially uploaded a video for the RG VITA Pro, showcasing its capabilities.

The device runs both Android 14 and a 64-bit Linux OS right out of the box. The standard RG VITA is locked to Android 12, but the Pro model is swinging for the fences by offering a proper dual-boot setup.

The six-minute video also shows the RG VITA Pro chewing through a wide catalog. You get glimpses of PS Vita titles like Gravity Rush and Adventures of Mana. Then, it goes even further.

We’re looking at PS2 emulation here. The device is shown running Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3, Neo Contra, and Castlevania: Curse of Darkness. It also plays popular PSP games like God of War and taps into Nintendo’s back catalog with GameCube, N64, and even Wii games (Muramasa: The Demon Blade makes an appearance).

On the Android side, it’s more than just emulators. The video shows native games like Punishing: Gray Raven and Snowbreak running smoothly. The handheld also supports PC game streaming and can connect to an external display for couch co-op gaming.

The RG VITA Pro is reportedly the first retro handheld to use the RockChip RK3576. More importantly, ANBERNIC partnered with Gamma for the software, rumors claim. If you’ve used GammaOS before, you know it’s a massive upgrade over ANBERNIC’s clunky stock Android builds.

A description below the YouTube video confirms the core specs, and there are a couple of extra details worth noting, such as a 5.5-inch INCELL touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 5,000mAh battery, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C output, and HDMI support. ANBERNIC also says the handheld will arrive in black and white.

So, when can you buy one? ANBERNIC says it’s “coming soon” but is staying quiet on the price. And that’s the million-dollar question.

