ANBERNIC's PS Vita clones just got more interesting, with a new chipset and operating system

TL;DR A new report indicates the ANBERNIC RG VITA Pro will be a Linux device with a RockChip RK3576 SoC.

The standard model runs Android on a Unisoc T618 SoC.

Both devices are slated for release in late March, starting under or around $100.

The ANBERNIC RG VITA is a confusing device, with specs that imply a much more budget-friendly retro gaming handheld than the company’s other recent releases. A new report now shows the leaked specs for the Pro model, and despite looking identical, it’s a surprisingly different device with a completely different operating system.

According to a source close to ANBERNIC (via Retro Handhelds), the RG VITA Pro will feature a Rockchip RK3576 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. This is the first time the RK3576 will be used in a handheld, and early benchmarks suggest it’s a modest step up from the Unisoc T618 on the base model RG VITA.

The RG VITA Pro reportedly has a new chipset, running on Linux.

Perhaps more significantly, the RG VITA Pro will also reportedly run Linux, rather than Android, like the base model. That alone could increase performance significantly by reducing overhead, although it’s going to be a tall ask for either device to accurately emulate PS Vita games, given the state of Vita emulation in general.

The other main difference cited in the report is the screen. Both will have 5.46-inch 16:9 LCD displays, but the Pro model increases the resolution from 720p to 1080p. That should allow for better upscaling of both PSP and PS Vita games, if the processor and emulator cooperate.

As the name implies, both models are inspired by the design of Sony’s ill-fated PS Vita console, which was officially discontinued in 2019. It never managed to reach the same level of popularity as its predecessor, the PSP, but it was one of the most powerful and modern handhelds of its time.

The RG VITA and RG VITA Pro retain the same general design language, with a few notable changes. They have more standard analog triggers and clickable sticks for L3 and R3, as well as Nintendo-style button labels, rather than Sony’s trademarked shapes. They also drop the touchpad on the back, replacing it with a simple aesthetic grip.

While ANBERNIC hasn’t officially released specs or availability windows, the source above indicated that both handhelds will launch simultaneously, around the third week of March. Reportedly, they will also be quite wallet-friendly, starting under or around $100. The company is currently on holiday for the Lunar New Year in China, so we may not learn more until the end of the month.

