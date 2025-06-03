This new Xperia Play-like sliding handheld can emulate PS2, Gamecube, and more

TL;DR ANBERNIC has shown off emulation performance on the upcoming RG Slide handheld.

With a sliding design like the Xperia Play or PSP Go, it’s unique in the gaming handheld space.

ANBERNIC has not yet announced a release date or pricing.

Last week, ANBERNIC gave us our first glimpse of its upcoming sliding handheld, the RG Slide, but today we finally got a full look at the Xperia Play clone, complete with emulation performance. If you feel any nostalgia for the Xperia Play or PSP Go, this one is worth keeping an eye on.

The RG Slide will have a 120Hz 4.7-inch LTPS display with a 4:3 ratio, making it perfect for retro games. ANBERNIC showed off performance in PS2 and Wii emulation in the video above, which it seems to handle well. However, the version of Twilight Princess in the video appears to be the GameCube version, despite claiming to be the Wii version.

Nevertheless, the video also showcases performance in demanding Android games like Genshin Impact. This confirms that the device will be Android-based, rather than Linux-based. This was previously hinted at by the fan vent in the back, which isn’t typically found in budget Linux devices.

The sliding form factor might be making a comeback this year.

ANBERNIC stopped short of revealing the pricing, release date, or full specs of the RG Slide, but it’s likely sporting the UNISOC Tiger T820. This has been a staple on ANBERNIC devices for years, and while it’s not the most powerful, it’s capable of everything shown in the video. It’s also relatively cheap, hopefully reducing the RG Slide’s final cost.

This is the first sliding retro gaming handheld we’ve seen announced in decades, as Sony has been sitting on the patent for the design since 2010. That patent expires later this month, which could explain the sudden resurgence of the sliding form factor. ANBERNIC is often one of the first to adopt new designs, but other companies may soon follow suit.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.