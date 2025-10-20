Watch this sub-$100 dual-screen Android gaming handheld play DS and 3DS games

TL;DR The ANBERNIC RG DS is a new dual-screen handheld with a DS Lite form factor.

A new video showcases not just Nintendo DS emulation, but also lightweight 3DS emulation.

Details are still slim, but it will retail for less than $100.

ANBERNIC has put out some very interesting Android gaming handhelds this year, like the PSP Go-inspired RG Slide, but the RG DS takes the cake. In a year that’s largely been defined by expensive dual-screen handhelds like the AYANEO Pocket DS and AYN Thor, this device finally brings the price below $100.

A new video uploaded over the weekend finally shows the device in action, and despite the affordable price, it looks like it will be capable of much more than just DS games. The video shows off gameplay in two 3DS games: Rune Factory 4 and Shovel Knight. The former had some minor audio tearing, but otherwise gameplay seemed smooth.

The RG DS will be capable of at least some light 3DS emulation.

Of course, it’s very unlikely that this device will be able to play a significant amount of the 3DS library. More demanding games, including popular titles like Pokemon X and Y, will likely be out of reach. We’ll run the device through its paces once it’s finally released.

The video also showcases several games being played with a stylus, including games that require precise inputs like Trama Center: Under the Knife. It doesn’t appear that the stylus can be housed in the body and there’s more input latency than you’d see with original hardware, but it does at least allow you to play the significant portion of the DS library that requires touch inputs.

This isn’t the first budget device to tackle DS emulation, with the unique MagicX Zero 40 using a single, vertical display in a 2DS-style format. It wasn’t powerful enough to run MelonDS, which meant no RetroAchievements support, but it could play the full DS library via the now-defunct DraStic.

There’s also the Retroid Dual Screen Add-on, which clips onto any retro gaming handheld that supports video output for an ad-hoc dual-screen experience. It’s one of the most affordable options, although it requires some workarounds when playing on non-Retroid devices.

ANBERNIC has not announced full pricing or specs on the RG DS, but given its past release shedules, we may not have to wait long. In any case, it’s yet another strong contender in this year’s ongoing dual screen arms race.

