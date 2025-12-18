ANBERNIC’s Game Boy-style handheld finally gets a launch date — and it's very soon

TL;DR ANBERNIC has revealed official pricing for the RG 477V, starting at $199.99 with a limited-time launch discount.

Sales begin on December 20, with prices rising after 72 hours.

The RG 477V will be available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations.

ANBERNIC’s largest and most powerful Game Boy-style handheld is almost here. After weeks of leaks, teasers, and spec confirmations, we finally have official pricing and a concrete sales date for the RG 477V.

According to the product listing now live on ANBERNIC’s website, sales for the RG 477V will begin on December 20, with an early-bird discount available for the first 72 hours. During that window, the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost $199.99, down from a listed regular price of $219.99. The higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version will be priced at $239.99, discounted from $259.99.

Those prices land slightly lower than earlier leak-based estimates and put the RG 477V directly in line with the RG 477M, despite the newer model’s larger vertical form factor and identical core specs. As previously confirmed, the RG 477V pairs a 4.7-inch 4:3 120Hz display with a Dimensity 8300 chipset, positioning it as one of the most powerful vertical handhelds on the market, with comfortable PS2 emulation and room for more demanding platforms.

The listing currently shows all configurations as sold out, likely because the device is not yet available for purchase. Still, with pricing now locked in and a launch date finally set, the RG 477V is shaping up to be one of ANBERNIC’s most important releases of the year.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on availability once sales go live this weekend. If you’re also waiting eagerly, check out the new gameplay video from ANBERNIC halfway up this article, and let us know what you think in the comments.

