Wish your Game Boy was huge and played PS2 games? Meet the RG 477V

TL;DR ANBERNIC has revealed a new vertical handheld called the RG 477V via YouTube.

The name implies it will have a 4:3 4.7-inch 120Hz screen and a Dimensity 8300 chipset.

No word on pricing or availability yet, but it is expected to launch within the next few weeks.

Another month, another ANBERNIC handheld. The company has been speedrunning its retro gaming handheld releases in the latter half of 2025, but today’s reveal might be something special for fans of retro gaming.

The ANBERNIC RG 477V, which was thoroughly leaked last month, is a new vertical handheld that brings together the best components of the company’s 2025 releases in a new form factor. As the name implies, it will have the same 4:3, 4.7-inch 120Hz IPS display as the RG Slide and RG 477M, which is one of the most impressive panels we’ve tested for retro games. The video also shows exceptionally small bezels, which isn’t the case for other vertical handhelds like the Retroid Pocket Classic.

The RG 477V is set to be the ANBERNIC's largest and most powerful vertical handheld.

As for the chipset, it will match the RG 477M’s Dimensity 8300, which is remarkably powerful for a vertical handheld. We found that it could easily upscale home consoles up to and including the PS2. Driver support for Mali GPUs has steadily improved over the past few months, so it may also be capable of light Switch and PC emulation.

The RG 477V has a full suite of controls, including two inset sticks and four shoulder buttons on the back. However, the sticks have a symmetrical layout, so it will likely be more comfortable to play D-pad-centric retro games than modern first-person shooters.

The announcement video shows off two colorways: Black and retro gray. Interestingly, it also confirms that the device will have an all-glass front. ANBERNIC only recently adopted this design feature with the RG 476H, but it looks like it’s here to stay for future releases.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

If the leaked specs from last month are accurate, the RG 477V will feature a 5,300mAh battery and be available in 8+128GB and 12+256GB configurations. Those configurations match the RG 477M, so they are more than likely true.

The leak also revealed pricing of roughly $225, which again aligns with what we saw on the RG 477M. However, component prices have skyrocketed in the past few months, so it could be more expensive than expected.

In any case, the RG 477V is set to be ANBERNIC’s largest and most powerful vertical handheld to date. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more details.

Follow