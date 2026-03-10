ANBERNIC reveals full spec sheet for PlayStation Vita clones: RG Vita and RG Vita Pro

TL;DR ANBERNIC has officially revealed the spec sheet for its PlayStation Vita clones.

The RG Vita Pro is superior in most ways, but the standard model could potentially offer better performance in some scenarios.

Veteran handheld maker ANBERNIC announced the RG Vita and RG Vita Pro handhelds earlier this year. As the name implies, these devices broadly copy the PlayStation Vita’s design. We previously heard rumored specs, and the company has now officially revealed these details.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

ANBERNIC posted a YouTube video that includes a spec sheet for both handhelds. This sheet lines up with previously rumored specs. Check out the screenshot below.

Starting with the RG Vita, it packs a 5.46-inch 720p IPS LCD screen, a familiar Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 5, and Android 12. Meanwhile, the RG Vita Pro has a 5.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD screen, a Rockchip RK3576 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and your choice of Android 14 or Linux. The video also shows that the standard model offers 10W wired charging while the Pro version tops out at 18W.

The chipset disparity is rather interesting here. The RG Vita Pro seems to have a better GPU thanks to its extra shader core, but the CPU story is a little murkier. The Pro model’s Rockchip processor has older CPU cores than the Tiger T618 processor seen in the standard model. However, the Rockchip processor features four big cores, compared to the standard model’s two. More big cores are preferable for some workloads, like PS2 emulation. But I imagine some games and emulators that aren’t optimized for multi-core architectures might run better on the standard model owing to its newer cores.

It’s also worth noting that ANBERNIC’s spec sheet doesn’t list the PlayStation Vita as a supported console for emulation. That’s not a surprise given the modest specs and the early nature of emulators like Vita3K.

Otherwise, the two handhelds have a few features in common. This includes a 5,000mAh battery, a memory card slot (up to 2TB), a 3.5mm port, and various AI features (e.g., language translation, image generation).

There’s still no word on when the RG Vita handhelds will launch, nor is there any official word on pricing. But these specs suggest that we’re looking at budget prices for these machines.

Follow