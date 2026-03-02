Analogue Pocket is back in stock, but it will cost you a little more

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Analogue has announced that it is restocking its Game Boy-like Pocket handheld and Pocket Dock on March 4, 2026.

Orders will begin to ship in June 2026.

The price of the Pocket is increasing from $199 to $239.

There are a lot of retro Game Boy-like handhelds on the market, but few are as popular as the Analogue Pocket. Given its popularity, it comes as no surprise that the device has been in stock and sold out many times since its launch. If you’ve been looking to get one, your best opportunity is now.

Analogue, the company behind the Pocket, has announced on social media that it is restocking the handheld and the Pocket Dock. The restock is scheduled for March 4, 2026. Unfortunately, you won’t get your order right away as shipments are expected to start in June 2026.

While it’s nice that you now won’t have to turn to a reseller to get your Analogue Pocket, it’s not all great news. The company warns that it’s bumping up the price of the Pocket to $239. At launch, the Pocket was sold at $199, so you’ll be paying an extra $40. As with the increased cost of other consumer technology, you can blame tariffs for this price bump. Meanwhile, the Pocket Dock is sticking with its $99 price tag.

In addition to the restock announcement, the company also revealed a new accessory — Analogue Cartridge Cleaners. Launching on the same day as the restock, there are 12 cartridge cleaners in a single pack. You’ll be able to order them with your Analogue pre-order and they will arrive in June. Or you can order them separately and they arrive within 24-48 hours.

